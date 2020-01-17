Hi, just over the last week the t2200 box is losing access to the tv info and tv on demand etc that is normally found by pressing the arrow keys ort the ok button. Then after changing from wireless to wired network or vice versa it comes back, only to disappear again in a couple of hours. Thinking that it might be something to do with the name servers, i have set the wired ones to point to google and the wireless one to point to the local gateway, this has not made a difference. Both wired and wireless always says they are still connected and the internet is available. The gateway router is a fritz!box 7530. Any thoughts please