Despite formatting a "Strontium" 8Gb USB stick in FAT32, my AerailboxT2100 rejects the USB loaded with videos downloaded from my PC.

The same 8Gb USB stick, when formatted by the Aerialbox in FAT32, records directly from the EPG function and plays back with no problem.

Is there any way of overcoming this or am I trying to extend the capabilities of the unit beyond what it was designed for.