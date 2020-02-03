Hey all, we just moved the lounge around and plugged the TV into another socket across the other side of the room. When turning it on, most of the channels were missing and upon doing a new digital autotune, it only picks up 6 channels which are Three, Bravo, Threelife and their respective +1s.

What could cause this and how can we fix it?

We had trouble with channels originally and got a tech in who went up in the roof and did something and fixed it so we received all the freeview channels. Would have thought since then, everything would work in all the sockets around the house.