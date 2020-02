There is no way to do Delete tuned in channels. You can, as you already know, only Hide channels.

The Hide (untick) ability should work and when you scroll using the either of the Channel buttons on the remote it should skip those Hidden channels. (It does for me on my Panasonic Blu-ray PVR DMR-BWT835) Refer to Page 57 of your manual. If you no longer have the manual go here.

Of course you could set up one of four Favourites lists and just use the Favourites menu.