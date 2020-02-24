I subscribe to Sky TV and have one Sky box in the lounge. I ran a second cable from LNB to an old freeview sat box

 

and I have Freeview only in the bedroom. I see sat boxes on trade me like the openbox V8s and V9s. Do there really work

 

with the SKY card? (I have the right card they claim to work with) I just want to be able to take the card to the bedroom on

 

the odd occasion when I want to watch SKY in the bedroom. I can stream Sky but I don't have unlimited internet so the dish

 

option is better for me.  What is the best 3rd party box to Watch & Record SKY & freeview?  Is anyone using the openbox V8S or V9S ?

 

Is one better than the other? I don't need wifi and only need HDMI. The sat pass-through option is not important either. 

 

Also, is the fast forward 30x like my Sky box?  My old Freeview box is only 6x  and it is a royal pain.

 

 

 

Thank you for any advice,

 

Rj.