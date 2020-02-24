I subscribe to Sky TV and have one Sky box in the lounge. I ran a second cable from LNB to an old freeview sat box

and I have Freeview only in the bedroom. I see sat boxes on trade me like the openbox V8s and V9s. Do there really work

with the SKY card? (I have the right card they claim to work with) I just want to be able to take the card to the bedroom on

the odd occasion when I want to watch SKY in the bedroom. I can stream Sky but I don't have unlimited internet so the dish

option is better for me. What is the best 3rd party box to Watch & Record SKY & freeview? Is anyone using the openbox V8S or V9S ?

Is one better than the other? I don't need wifi and only need HDMI. The sat pass-through option is not important either.

Also, is the fast forward 30x like my Sky box? My old Freeview box is only 6x and it is a royal pain.

Thank you for any advice,

Rj.