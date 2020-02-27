Hi All,
If you miss your Music TV fix, especially if you enjoyed Juice TV in the day, you can watch it on Kordia TV CH 200
Always good to see new content added to the platform. The timing seems odd given Mediaworks are replacing Bravo and Bravo +1 with The Edge TV returning and The Breeze TV starting?
Wonder if George FM will ever be added to terrestrial...
Its ThreeLife and ThreeLife+1 being replaced with The Edge TV and The Breeze TV, in saying that I wouldn't complain if Bravo was dumped and replaced with FOUR.
Apologies, you're absolutely right. Not sure why I thought Bravo other than I don't watch either.