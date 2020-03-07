I've just ditched Sky and have hooked up the Aireal that was on our house when we bought it. We are missing some channels, and need some help to work out why. We are missing AlJazeera, HGTV, tsvn, shine, hope, the radio channels and kordia tv. It looks like I'm not getting K2 Mux, but then we are also missing some channels on K1 Mux, but not all. I have trees in front of the antenna, but can actually look through them and see the transmitter which is about 24km away.

When looking at the manual tune setting on my TV, I see channels 32, 34, 36 and 38 and they show as 100% signal. A friend not far away also has channel 28 @ 530000KHz. When I manually tune channel 28, I see no signal strength. Any idea why I can't see any signal from channel 28 and the rest are good?

I'm using the Taranaki transmitter.