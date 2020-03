Vodafone TV does not have a monthly cost.

You can pause Vodafone TV - not sure if you can for the DishTV freeview. Vodafone TV has cloud storage for recording - the DishTV dongle doesn’t

You have more channel options with Vodafone TV (including some on demand channels) but you can also add certain apps to the DishTV freeview dongle.

Note that they are both streaming devices.

We have both and they both have their nuances.