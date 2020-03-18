Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsFreeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)What can I do with a Sky dish?


10 posts

Wannabe Geek


#268423 18-Mar-2020 20:36
Send private message quote this post

I recently moved into a house with a Sky dish, which I understand is pointing at the Optus D1 satellite.

 

I found this site https://www.lyngsat.com/Optus-D1.html and thought great, now I can watch SBS. I went and bought a "Dish TV" satellite receiver box, only to get it home nad discover that it is configured to only tune into New Zealand Freeview. I went back to the store and asked what sort of box do I need to see non-New Zealand channels and the guy gave me the side-eye and lowered his voice and said, "No, we don't sell anything that will let you watch non-New Zealand channels"

 

So anyway is it still possible to watch channels like SBS using a Sky Dish pointed at Optus D1, and if so what sort of box do I need, and where do I get it from?

Create new topic
2449 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2440895 18-Mar-2020 20:51
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

No, use the Internet.




Spark FibreMAX using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+. UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1, iPhone 6s, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Lock him up!
11497 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2440897 18-Mar-2020 20:59
Send private message quote this post

Different frequencies are aimed at different areas. Some are also scrambled. Some may be too weak for a normal dish. There are many factors that affect this. If you look closely at the Lyngsat info, you will see some small letters under the transponder section. If they include 'NZB', that transponder can be received in New Zealand. If you see 'NB', it cannot. It doesn't make any difference what receiver you use. There are back door ways of getting transmissions from other regions, but they are illegal and not worth the trouble, especially with the streaming options now available. If you just want to receive SBS, your best bet is to stream it if your Internet connection is up to it.

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

 
 
 
 


4729 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2440907 18-Mar-2020 21:27
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Take it to maculauley metals (metal recycled) for $1. It’s where mine went this week.




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors and Bluetooth LE Sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4, Roku3, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host (Plex Server/Crashplan): 2x2TB, 2x3TB, 1x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 1xW2k8, 2xUbuntu 16.04 LTS, Crashplan, NextPVR channel for Plex,NextPVR Metadata Agent and Scanner for Plex

681 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2440912 18-Mar-2020 21:54
Send private message quote this post

ATV box and a DNS4Me subscription for SBS.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Ring introduces two new video doorbells and new pre-roll technology
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:59

OPPO uncovers flagship Find X2 Pro smartphone
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:54

D-Link COVR-2202 mesh Wi-Fi system now protected by McAfee
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:00

Spark Sport opens its platform up to all New Zealanders at no charge
Posted 17-Mar-2020 10:04

Spark launches 5G Starter Fund
Posted 8-Mar-2020 19:19

TRENDnet launches high-performance WiFi Mesh Router System
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:48

Sony boosts full-frame lens line-up with introduction of FE 20mm F1.8 G large-aperture ultra-wide-angle prime Lens
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:44

Vector and Spark teamed up on smart metering initiative
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:42

Schneider Electric launches new PDL Pro Series designed specifically for the commercial building market
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:39

Kiwi app Pedigree DentaStix Studios uses pet images to counter impact of negative social media Content
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:32

Samsung expands to New Zealand in 5G Networks Deal with Spark
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:17

New Vodafone mobile data plans with unlimited data
Posted 26-Feb-2020 06:55

Vodafone launches innovation initiatives to help businesses use 5G
Posted 26-Feb-2020 05:00

Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM brings massive sound and extreme bass
Posted 25-Feb-2020 09:00

Withings launches three new devices to help monitor heart health from home
Posted 13-Feb-2020 20:05


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.