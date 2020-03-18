I recently moved into a house with a Sky dish, which I understand is pointing at the Optus D1 satellite.

I found this site https://www.lyngsat.com/Optus-D1.html and thought great, now I can watch SBS. I went and bought a "Dish TV" satellite receiver box, only to get it home nad discover that it is configured to only tune into New Zealand Freeview. I went back to the store and asked what sort of box do I need to see non-New Zealand channels and the guy gave me the side-eye and lowered his voice and said, "No, we don't sell anything that will let you watch non-New Zealand channels"

So anyway is it still possible to watch channels like SBS using a Sky Dish pointed at Optus D1, and if so what sort of box do I need, and where do I get it from?