Am helping a friend who's just bought a house setup Freeview|HD - assumed it would be a simple antenna install, turns out there is no antenna at all on the house, but there is 75ohm coax in the walls, I think it's RG59 going from two points in the house up to the ceiling, where it's been cut. I'm assuming this used to go to an analogue aerial which has since been removed.

Using the coax that's there as a pull string for RG6 looks to be a pretty serious mission as it isn't moving in the wall cavity even when pulled pretty hard.

Question is - if I can track down some rg59 connectors, can we use the cable that's already there for Freeview|HD, or do we really need to get some RG6 run? Thanks.