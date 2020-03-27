As someone who seems to be afflicted to an unusual degree with bizarre technical issues, here is the latest for anyone who might be interested or in need of amusement.

Two inexplicable things have started happening to my Android Kodi IPTV set-up. The first one arrived out of nowhere and I can’t link it to anything except maybe a change in PVR IPTV Simple client that I am not aware of.

What happens is sometimes Kodi freezes without warning (the entire system, not just a stream) or spontaneously reboots. This usually happens when switching IPTV streams. The only command that then works is the menu button which allows me to close processes in memory. When I close Kodi I get kicked back to Android. If I reload Kodi, it says I have no PVR client installed. I then have to go to Simple PVR Client and click on Enable. The settings are still in the config and it then starts working normally again until the next time. This happens on different devices and Kodi versions. It even happens on SPMC.

The other issue is specific to a generic Android box (S6 Pro running Android 6.0). It hasn’t happened on the Shield.

I have the IPTV playback quality select feature from the MH site installed. I cheered when I discovered this feature because I have been having increasing issues with buffering on Australian IPTV live streams. Being able to reduce the quality usually fixes this.

I don’t know if my new issue is related to that, but on the S6 Pro the IPTV EPG has started acting weird. Sometimes it is accurate, sometimes it is off by an hour. If I change the time offset that works temporarily, but it changes randomly when the device is powered up and it may or may not be off by an hour again the next time, so I have to keep changing the offset.

If anyone is bored in isolation and looking for something to do, feel free to look into these mysteries.