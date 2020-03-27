I currently have 1 TV (Samsung) with built-in Freeview (SAT) with the LNB power set to "ON" and two additional separate Freeview (SAT) receivers with the power set to off.

All units are connected through a Matchmaster 10MM-DDA24.



No problem as long as I leave the TV (Samsung) is on.

My question is there any way to power the LNB without the TV or the other receivers being set to LND "powered ON". Ideally, I want the LNB powered separately from the TV and the receivers so that I don't need the TV to remain on to be able to watch on any other outlets?



I do not believe that the Matchmaster 10MM-DDA24 can provide LNB power.