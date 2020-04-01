Hey All,

I've been Googling for a while now trudging through multiple forums for a couple of months on and off, but I can't seem to find a definitive answer so I thought I'd ask the local experts.

Is anyone here able to recommend a tuner I can use with my Asustor AS6404T NAS and Plex?

I've found this list on the Asustor website https://www.asustor.com/en/service/tv_stick?id=tv_stick and this list on the Plex site https://support.plex.tv/articles/225877427-supported-dvr-tuners-and-antennas/

From both of these, I'm figuring I need a Hauppauge tuner, and I've looked on the PB Tech site but the models don't seem to match either of these lists from what I can work out.

Any suggestions or advice would be much appreciated.

TIA