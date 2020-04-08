Does anyone know if there is a plan to allow the Freeview on demand app to be installed on other stand alone android devices (like the Shield TV)?

We use the new freeview on demand on a dish box on our main TV and the wife likes it!

We have a Shield TV in our bedroom that would be great if we can also use freeview on demand on (bedroom TV is old but we already have the Shield TV)

it seems like this would be the perfect time while on lock down, I can't handle any more MAF's .... I need to escape to the bedroom