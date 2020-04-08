Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsFreeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)Freeview On Demand app for other devices


9 posts

Wannabe Geek


#269807 8-Apr-2020 20:11
Send private message quote this post

Does anyone know if there is a plan to allow the Freeview on demand app to be installed on other stand alone android devices (like the Shield TV)?

 

We use the new freeview on demand on a dish box on our main TV and the wife likes it!

 

 

 

We have a Shield TV in our bedroom that would be great if we can also use freeview on demand on (bedroom TV is old but we already have the Shield TV)

 

it seems like this would be the perfect time while on lock down, I can't handle any more MAF's .... I need to escape to the bedroom

Create new topic
3696 posts

Uber Geek


  #2457783 8-Apr-2020 20:49
Send private message quote this post

It's the final tonight

 

I mean.. What's MAFs? :D

 

 

 

You can use Kodi + OD addon, and livetv streams.

 

And don't quote me. But can possibly sideload the android apk too.

 

 

 

Have a hunt in the streaming forum https://www.geekzone.co.nz//forums.asp?forumid=151 



9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2457787 8-Apr-2020 20:52
Send private message quote this post

Yep I have the live TV running on Kodi ok, it’s the Freeview on demand app that would be great, all on demand content in one place!

 
 
 
 


3696 posts

Uber Geek


  #2457790 8-Apr-2020 20:55
Send private message quote this post

Ah, not so much a combined one. But the TVNZ + 3 are available separately. I use them for catchup, but you have search, list by name letter, or list all sort of dropdowns similar to the web.

 

Chuck

 

"SLYGUY KODI REPOSITORY" into mr google...

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Intel introduces 10th Gen Intel Core H-series for mobile devices
Posted 2-Apr-2020 21:09

COVID-19: new charitable initiative to fund remote monitoring for at-risk patients
Posted 2-Apr-2020 11:07

Huawei introduces the P40 Series of Android-based smartphones
Posted 31-Mar-2020 17:03

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now available for pre-order in New Zealand
Posted 31-Mar-2020 16:39

New online learning platform for kids stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdown
Posted 26-Mar-2020 21:35

New 5G Nokia smartphone unveiled as portfolio expands
Posted 26-Mar-2020 17:11

D-Link ANZ launches wireless AC1200 4G LTE router
Posted 26-Mar-2020 16:32

Ring introduces two new video doorbells and new pre-roll technology
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:59

OPPO uncovers flagship Find X2 Pro smartphone
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:54

D-Link COVR-2202 mesh Wi-Fi system now protected by McAfee
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:00

Spark Sport opens its platform up to all New Zealanders at no charge
Posted 17-Mar-2020 10:04

Spark launches 5G Starter Fund
Posted 8-Mar-2020 19:19

TRENDnet launches high-performance WiFi Mesh Router System
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:48

Sony boosts full-frame lens line-up with introduction of FE 20mm F1.8 G large-aperture ultra-wide-angle prime Lens
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:44

Vector and Spark teamed up on smart metering initiative
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:42


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.