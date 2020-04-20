

It has never made sense to me that the free to air channels has a stupid rating system. I have always gone by the movie ratings. As it was much easier to determine what the content level is like.

Will the networks stop editing content as a result of these changes? It is much better to see unedited movies and tv shows as the directors intended. And the quantity of excess spam make me never watch movies on tv. I tried it once a long time ago, spam kept appearing every 5-8 minutes and i stopped watching after less than half an hour.