Sat TV 4 way RF splitter power pass fail?


969 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#270027 20-Apr-2020 12:49
Send private message quote this post

This morning I found that a bedroom TV and STB would not receive signals from the Sat dish.

 

Lounge TV and STB worked ok.

 

With the lounge STB running the bedroom STB would receive TV ok.

 

Taking the bedroom STB to the lounge - received TV ok.

 

My conclusion is lost DC connection and/or pass though with the Splitter on the bedroom coax.

 

Somewhere under my wooden house floor there is a splitter.

 

Have been in my house 6 years and bedroom STB has always worked until now without any other STBs running.

 

Before I squeeze myself under the floor for a look, I might buy a spare splitter from Jaycar (about $15).

 

 




Gordy

670 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2466075 20-Apr-2020 12:52
Send private message quote this post

I have had splitters fail before, is the lead plugging straight in from the splitter to the set top box? i.e. no wall plate? if there's a wall plate I'd definitely try the leads first (though I guess you would have if you have already tried swapping the boxes) 

 

Did you try the lounge set top box in the bedroom with the tv in the lounge off?? just wondering if that tv is also powering the setup



969 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2466133 20-Apr-2020 13:12
Send private message quote this post

snnet:

 

I have had splitters fail before, is the lead plugging straight in from the splitter to the set top box? i.e. no wall plate? if there's a wall plate I'd definitely try the leads first (though I guess you would have if you have already tried swapping the boxes) 

 

Did you try the lounge set top box in the bedroom with the tv in the lounge off?? just wondering if that tv is also powering the setup

 

 

No wall plates. As far as I know the coax comes directly from the splitter....

 

The coax comes up through a hole in the floor next to the skirting board. Maybe el-cheapo but less connections to go wrong :-) 

 

Nicely crimped F connecters.

 

Using DishTV STBs (S7070R and S8100)... which power up the dish LNB.

 

I have wondered if the bedroom coax is loosely connected to the splitter which may allow corrosion of the center conductor and loss of DC connection.

 

However the RF and hence TV signal at the bedroom STB appears very good.

 

 




Gordy

 
 
 
 


670 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2466169 20-Apr-2020 14:03
Send private message quote this post

Might want to check any endpoints don't have outer sheath ferrules touching the copper - I've had this before and it didn't become apparant until things started pixelating and then not powering the LNB 

