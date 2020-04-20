Hiya

I've tried various drives including a W/D Blue 500Gb to Samsung 500Gb SSD, all in varying formats, and ca't get the drive to initialise properly.

This is the drive that (has two bad sectors in it) came out...

The Panasonic just sits there and has a single disc light flashing about every second, and if I go into the menu and try to format the disk that is n it, it simply says it cannot.

I'll get it out of the TV Cabinet later and have another check to see I can be more specific with the wording.

Hopefully someone has some ideas/pointers...