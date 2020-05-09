I see indoor antennas advertised, but will these work for Freeview?
Can anyone recommend a good one?
As a general rule if you can place it in a window that has line of sight to the transmitter then it will probably work. Otherwise it probably won't.
As above,
Depends on where you are and how strong the signal is.
I have used one of these in the past
https://www.trademe.co.nz/electronics-photography/tvs/cables-aerials/listing-2610864659.htm?rsqid=56bb27f70adb4b2c927c9b258c1383bc-002
and put it behind the TV and it worked a charm, we could see the transmitter so it helped.
There are lots of gimmicky indoor aerials with dishes and the like, basically they are all junk.
The alternative that is not too expensive is something like a Vodafone TV.
John
I know enough to be dangerous
why not just stream tv?
something that runs Kodi or an IPTV app which can grab an online playlist.
its not hard switching apps on an apple tv or similar my mother does it as shes technologically challenged.
Freeview On Demand Smart TV app
Freeview On Demand is available as a Smart TV app on all new SAMSUNG, LG & PANASONIC Smart TVs released in 2017 or later.