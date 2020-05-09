As above,

Depends on where you are and how strong the signal is.

I have used one of these in the past

https://www.trademe.co.nz/electronics-photography/tvs/cables-aerials/listing-2610864659.htm?rsqid=56bb27f70adb4b2c927c9b258c1383bc-002

and put it behind the TV and it worked a charm, we could see the transmitter so it helped.

There are lots of gimmicky indoor aerials with dishes and the like, basically they are all junk.

The alternative that is not too expensive is something like a Vodafone TV.

John