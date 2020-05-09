Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Freeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)Indoor UHF Antenna for Freeview


3083 posts

Uber Geek


#270432 9-May-2020 17:41
We are moving into some temporary accommodation and there is no ariel point where the TV will needs to go.

I see indoor antennas advertised, but will these work for Freeview?

Can anyone recommend a good one?

4595 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2479854 9-May-2020 17:46
As a general rule if you can place it in a window that has line of sight to the transmitter then it will probably work. Otherwise it probably won't.

997 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2479856 9-May-2020 17:53
As above,

 

Depends on where you are and how strong the signal is.

 

I have used one of these in the past

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/electronics-photography/tvs/cables-aerials/listing-2610864659.htm?rsqid=56bb27f70adb4b2c927c9b258c1383bc-002

 

and put it behind the TV and it worked a charm, we could see the transmitter so it helped.

 

There are lots of gimmicky indoor aerials with dishes and the like, basically they are all junk.

 

The alternative that is not too expensive is something like a Vodafone TV.

 

John

 

 




I know enough to be dangerous

 
 
 
 




3083 posts

Uber Geek


  #2479873 9-May-2020 18:24
Thanks.

Not overly far from transmitter, but line of site through a window isn’t possible.

How does the below compare to the likes of Vodafone TV?


https://freeviewnz.tv/stream-freeview?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI743H45Gm6QIVjjgrCh3vWwK1EAAYASAEEgLiVvD_BwE

9543 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2479875 9-May-2020 18:25
why not just stream tv?



3083 posts

Uber Geek


  #2479879 9-May-2020 18:28
Jase2985:

why not just stream tv?



What’s the best way to do this and get all the Freeview channels, and not have to have a seperate add for each channel?

Has to be easy for the missus.

9543 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2479883 9-May-2020 18:38
something that runs Kodi or an IPTV app which can grab an online playlist.

 

its not hard switching apps on an apple tv or similar my mother does it as shes technologically challenged.

 

Freeview On Demand Smart TV app

 

Freeview On Demand is available as a Smart TV app on all new SAMSUNG, LG & PANASONIC Smart TVs released in 2017 or later. 

