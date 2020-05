We picked up a Panasonic Freeview box but discovered it only has digital coaxial sound output. Our sound system is circa 2012 and has RCA and optical sound input only.

Is there a cheap way to get the coax out to RCA? Anyone have any recommendations? Investing in a whole new sound system seems overkill. I've seen some cheap converter boxes on Trademe but I wonder if they work well esp. for surround sound?