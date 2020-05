Hi, i'm looking for some advice on what to buy as a replacement antennae for TV.

I've been using a Draco Digital Outdoor Antennae (Model ANT200) for about 10 years and it was fantastic until it recently failed (It got waterlogged).

I'm in Wellington and have a clear line of sight through to the transmitter at Kaukau, which is about 6km away.

Could you please recommend a replacement?

Thanks.