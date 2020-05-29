Good evening all,

I have found myself with access to an unused satellite dish which I presume was originally used for Sky. I'd like to experiment and see what I can pickup with it.

From what I can work out, any off the shelf 'free-view' boxes would be limited to the built in EPG. I'm wanting something that will let me receive and experiment with anything/everything the dish can pick up.

Whether that be TV signals, radio signals...I just want something open that I can play with.

I found this old posting that suggests compatibility issues with NZ non universal LNBs. https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=83&topicid=143371

Researching online I cannot find many USB based satellite tuners, so am looking for recommendations for a suitable tuner and some software to use.

I'm more than happy to go down the Linux/open source route if best and have both a PC and a raspberry pi standing by.

I'm aware of European dedicated set top boxes that run custom Linux builds, but I'm looking for something USB based that is open so I can just tinker and see what signals I can tune in to.

Many thanks to anyone that can help.