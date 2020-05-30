The tuners on my motherboard appear to have been fried.The Tuner 1 slot is dead and the Tuner 2 slot freezes the system. The receiver cards seem to be ok.

So I am on the hunt for a motherboard for it, or perhaps if someone has an old X9200HD in the wardrobe you want to pass on that I can scavenge one out of.

Otherwise, any suggestions for a replacement? You know, minimum two tuners allowing four concurrent channels (as opposed, it seems, to the two concurrent channels you get with the Panasonic HST270). Broadband functions are less important because we have unreliable telecoms, poor ADSL speeds, no line of sight for UHF, and no cell phone signal. So yeah, satellite is the preferred option.