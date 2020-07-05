snnet: There is possibly an intermittent short at a connector of one of the TV cables - I see this regularly. If one strand of the outer sheath touches the inner core it produces this type of problem. The last one I was called out to said it only happened in the morning. This is assuming that the aerial/dish has been aligned correctly and is getting a strong signal on all frequencies.

But the strange thing is that it's only at certain times of the day that this is happening.

And it's like a pattern, where it's unclear for 20 secs, then fine for a couple of mins, then back again.