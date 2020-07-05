Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Freeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)Signal issue at certain time of evening (with signal booster installed)


#272615 5-Jul-2020 18:58
We had signal issues for some of our channels.
We then had an antenna guy turn up and he installed a booster.
He showed me that the signal was too weak, but after the booster as installed, it was more than adequate (I forgot the number that it had to be).

I do still have issues with the signal on some channels, but seems like it’s only around 6-7pm.
What can it be?
It comes and goes. Absolutely fine for a few mins, then a period of weak signal for 15-20 secs and then back to normal again for a few mins.

Video of the issue below:

https://youtu.be/PxUBiTjrbY4

  #2517668 5-Jul-2020 19:01
What sort of aerial do you have? Did he check the cables or any splitters to other rooms?



  #2517672 5-Jul-2020 19:07
sqishy:

 

What sort of aerial do you have? Did he check the cables or any splitters to other rooms?

 

 

Hmm, not sure.

 

It's a brand new house. He installed the signal booster in the other room.

 
 
 
 


  #2517674 5-Jul-2020 19:09
There is possibly an intermittent short at a connector of one of the TV cables - I see this regularly. If one strand of the outer sheath touches the inner core it produces this type of problem. The last one I was called out to said it only happened in the morning. This is assuming that the aerial/dish has been aligned correctly and is getting a strong signal on all frequencies.



  #2517686 5-Jul-2020 19:22
snnet:

 

There is possibly an intermittent short at a connector of one of the TV cables - I see this regularly. If one strand of the outer sheath touches the inner core it produces this type of problem. The last one I was called out to said it only happened in the morning. This is assuming that the aerial/dish has been aligned correctly and is getting a strong signal on all frequencies.

 

 

But the strange thing is that it's only at certain times of the day that this is happening.

 

And it's like a pattern, where it's unclear for 20 secs, then fine for a couple of mins, then back again.

  #2517688 5-Jul-2020 19:24
danepak:

 

snnet:

 

There is possibly an intermittent short at a connector of one of the TV cables - I see this regularly. If one strand of the outer sheath touches the inner core it produces this type of problem. The last one I was called out to said it only happened in the morning. This is assuming that the aerial/dish has been aligned correctly and is getting a strong signal on all frequencies.

 

 

But the strange thing is that it's only at certain times of the day that this is happening.

 

And it's like a pattern, where it's unclear for 20 secs, then fine for a couple of mins, then back again.

 

 

Yes just like every other case I've had

