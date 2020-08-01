Hello,

Ultimately, I am wanting highest quality signal of Sky and Freeview into my home RF distribution system for consumption at all outlets.

I have 2 questions.

Firstly, I have Freeview terrestrial coming in via the antenna. The TV senses and picks up the signal, stores the channels. The TV1, TV2, Duke etc channels and their associated plus 1's will only work on very clear and calm days without pixelation. The other Freeview channels are OK rain hail or shine.

I understand this is potentially because of one set of channels are on a different frequency and consequently some work better than others?

I assume the signals are being sent from the same source (I am in rural Hamilton, so I am guessing Mt Te Aroha is the source). In the summer when there are leaves on the trees between the aerial and Mt TA we see degredation, in the winter we see a more consistent reliable result.

Any advice? Masthead amplification? (I am unsure if I have any). Raising the aerial? already 6 meters above ground, potentially difficult to increase easily.

Secondly, I have My Sky HDi decoder. Getting the signal to the RF modulator via scart, the freeview goes through the modulator also, then signal boosted to be the distributed to RF network.

I bought an HDMI to DVB-T modulator (HDEX0011M1 https://www.alibaba.com/product-detail/ASK-HDEX0011M1-HDMI-to-RF-Coaxial_62040362777.html) to replace the scart for Sky with the idea that it will be able to send 1080i through the house.

I couldn't get it working via the network, so I decided to go simply direct to the TV. Disconnected scart, plugged in HDMI to the modulator, RG6 out of modulator to TV antennae port, power on, re-tuned TV, got 1 channel as expected, signal said encrypted!!! and nothing on screen.

There is a FAQ with the modulator stating to "confirm the signal source contains HDCP key" What is that? I that why I have the signal encrypted at the TV?

In the second decade of the 21st century I find it difficult we are still dealing with 60 year old co-axial wiring systems. What options are there to just bundle Freeview and Sky HD content into a digital signal and consume via Wifi or Cat 5e/6 network cabling?

Thanks for ideas...

Attached is the current wiring config. (Note red cable as an easy improvement I have made as the splitter was superfluous).

Cheers

Tony