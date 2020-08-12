This one is driving me up the walls at the moment.

I have a Lenking branded HDMI to DVB-T and I'm struggling to 'inject' the signal into my TV aerial wiring.

The main issue is down to my antenna amplifier being a 'masthead' unit. It receives power from a power supply in another room and through the amp's output wire.

This diagram below is the wiring untouched:

When I first started looking into adding a modulator I thought there would be a device known as a 'combiner'. I didn't have any luck finding one labelled as such.

Later I emailed MatchMaster and a person said that it is a standard to use a splitter in reverse.

So I tried using a splitter with power pass through capabilities.

First off was trying without going through the power supply:

This worked as expected, all TV channels and modulator could be viewed.

However, the problem lies with my test of the power pass through:

The Modulator's signal was received and I presume the aerial signal would also be received. However I could not power up the amplifier. Even though this was using the power pass through of these splitters.

My best guess is that there is a diode inside of this splitter.

So this disrupts my idea of having the 'combiner' placed after the amplifier.

I've tried combining into the UHF input of the amplifier. Problem is my modulator set at lowest output of -34dB seems to be too powerful.

Any ideas on wiring this modulator? Sorry as well for more posts on modulators, this forum seems to be very popular with them.