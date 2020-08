Hi

I have Hauppauge WinTV PC and trying to get the freeview channels in my country New Zealand. I have got a Sky TV Dish 60cm and the LNB has 4 connections. I use one for my sky box and one cable goes to my Hauppauge WinTV pc card.

I can not seem to work out what the LOF1 and LOF Switch and LOF2 are any ideas?

Thanks