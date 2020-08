Hi I am using the same satellite dish for my sky and freeview. I have sky on main tv and freeview dvb-s/s2 in computer. When I watch sky I have noticed a drop in quality some blur even though my sky settings are really good. I have set the freeview freequency to lof1: 10750, switch: 22500, lof2: 10750

Not sure why the loss of quality when I watch on main tv.