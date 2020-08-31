Hi

I enjoyed watching Channel 14 The Breeze, until it dropped off the menu a week ago. I am still able to watch all the other Freeview Channels, Youtube, Netflix, DVD and Blu-ray.

What I have done so far to try and get The Breeze back:

Checked that The Breeze is working in another household, it is working.

Switched everything off at the wall, waited more than 10 seconds, turned all back on again. (I switch off at the wall every night anyway.)

Reset the WIFI and SmartVU dongle. I didn't see the point of resetting the TV as I can watch anything and everything else.

Asked 2 savvy friends if they had any ideas... their answer was reset.

Waited for over a week, as we know, sometimes providers need time to work through issues.

Have googled the Freeview and Mediaworks websites, everything is pointing to Channel 14 still being The Breeze. No problems reported on their sites.

Have read some of the threads on here: one suggestion is the signal can drop off when it's not strong enough, but I thought the Channel would still be in the menu? Also it sounds like Mediaworks has had unfortunate issues this year, could it be that they have dropped or moved the channel?

Any help is appreciated 😀