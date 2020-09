https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/TVNDTV2020/DishTV-SmartVu-4K-UHD-Android-9-TV-Box----Freeview



Android 9 is old - would prefer it shipped with Android 10.



2gb ram is average, my shield has 3gb



Remote looks tacky, they could have made it nicer looking.



Price is good



Wonder if they are using the android live channels for fta, will have to go and have a look at one.



Thoughts?