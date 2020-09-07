Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Freeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)Mediaworks to be acquired by Discovery


#275733 7-Sep-2020 09:17
From Newshub: "MediaWorks confirms sale of TV operations to Discovery Inc"

 

No more details so far...




 

 

  #2558218 7-Sep-2020 09:34
Story linked from OP updated:

 

 

The MediaWorks TV acquisition will be Discovery's most significant free-to-air investment in the New Zealand market to date. It includes entertainment channels Three and Bravo, streaming service ThreeNow, and multi-platform news and current affairs service Newshub, as well as the further channels Three+1, Bravo+1, The Edge TV and The Breeze TV.

 

Discovery will continue the existing strong partnership with NBCUniversal for the Bravo channel joint venture.

 

In the New Zealand market, Discovery currently operates a portfolio of six pay-TV channels including Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Food Network, Living and Discovery Turbo and two free-to-air channels HGTV and Choice TV.

 




 

 

Randomly I watched this on YouTube yesterday.  Seems Discovery was a good little earner for the founder!

 

 

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NTptpvBpjM8 

