From Newshub: "MediaWorks confirms sale of TV operations to Discovery Inc"
No more details so far...
Story linked from OP updated:
The MediaWorks TV acquisition will be Discovery's most significant free-to-air investment in the New Zealand market to date. It includes entertainment channels Three and Bravo, streaming service ThreeNow, and multi-platform news and current affairs service Newshub, as well as the further channels Three+1, Bravo+1, The Edge TV and The Breeze TV.
Discovery will continue the existing strong partnership with NBCUniversal for the Bravo channel joint venture.
In the New Zealand market, Discovery currently operates a portfolio of six pay-TV channels including Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Food Network, Living and Discovery Turbo and two free-to-air channels HGTV and Choice TV.
Randomly I watched this on YouTube yesterday. Seems Discovery was a good little earner for the founder!