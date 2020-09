I recently rebuilt my HTPC, and when I reinstalled the HD Homerun software, it did a firmware update. Now when I look at the TV front end I find this in the settings (see image), and the ability to select programmes to record (it doesn't actually record them though).

Has anyone else risked $35 to see if the DVR service will work with an old Dual device?

I've been using MediaPortal 2 to set the recordings, but watch on VLC because I can't stand the garish colours and laggy sound on MP2.