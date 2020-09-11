Hi team

We have moved into a new house and have UFB and a sky Sat on the roof.

We stream everything, 10 laptops/pc's and 10 phones/pads etc, plus 4 smart Tv's.

Disney, Netflix, emby and amazon prime but no sky tv and freeview.

I would like to install a multi channel decoder in the network cabinet so the whole house can access freeview as I do not want to get three decoders for the TV's for example...

Any suggestions on how to set up our house so everyone can do their own thing much appreciated...

TIA