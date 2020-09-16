Is it an LED or CCFL backlight?

How good are you with electronics? You could take it apart and see if the power supply is delivering power to the backlight. Just be careful as these can be very high voltage for CCFL. I think LED is usually 12v on most screens for LED backlight? Most screens have 2x backlights (top and bottom) so its highly unlikely both just failed. Could be as simple as replacing a capacitor on the power supply.

I fixed a screen the other day where the cable from the end of the CCFL had somehow frayed and disconnected from the lamp with maybe a 1cm gap. It was arcing and causing the screen to melt and smoke (screen did work though!). I resoldered a new cable but shows that it must have been a decent voltage to arc that distance....