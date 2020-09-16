Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
veon tv not turning on
#275907 16-Sep-2020 13:11
watched tv last night switched tv off then off at wall just went to use tv now standby light comes on i press power button standby light goes off but there is no picture on tv or any sound ect

 

what can i do

  #2565947 16-Sep-2020 13:19
How old is it? You could take it back to the store under warranty or CGA. If not take it to a TV repair shop. Sounds like something is up with the power supply.




  #2565949 16-Sep-2020 13:22
Have you checked if the menu shows up on screen?
Have you tried changing the input to something else?

Might be something silly like no input




  #2565955 16-Sep-2020 13:31
I bet if you press the button to turn it on, that it will start up in about 15->20 minutes. If it does, it will get worse with the amount of time it takes increasing until the point where you leave it on 24/7 until its replacement gets delivered, as you will be too scared to turn it off.

 

 







  #2565965 16-Sep-2020 13:43
andrewNZ: Have you checked if the menu shows up on screen?
Have you tried changing the input to something else?

Might be something silly like no input

 

 

 

looked really close i see the menu its extremely dark so im thinking back lights failed?

  #2565973 16-Sep-2020 13:52
Is it an LED or CCFL backlight?

 

How good are you with electronics? You could take it apart and see if the power supply is delivering power to the backlight. Just be careful as these can be very high voltage for CCFL. I think LED is usually 12v on most screens for LED backlight? Most screens have 2x backlights (top and bottom) so its highly unlikely both just failed. Could be as simple as replacing a capacitor on the power supply.

 

I fixed a screen the other day where the cable from the end of the CCFL had somehow frayed and disconnected from the lamp with maybe a 1cm gap. It was arcing and causing the screen to melt and smoke (screen did work though!). I resoldered a new cable but shows that it must have been a decent voltage to arc that distance....




  #2565976 16-Sep-2020 13:56
Zeon:

 

Is it an LED or CCFL backlight?

 

How good are you with electronics? You could take it apart and see if the power supply is delivering power to the backlight. Just be careful as these can be very high voltage for CCFL. I think LED is usually 12v on most screens for LED backlight? Most screens have 2x backlights (top and bottom) so its highly unlikely both just failed. Could be as simple as replacing a capacitor on the power supply.

 

I fixed a screen the other day where the cable from the end of the CCFL had somehow frayed and disconnected from the lamp with maybe a 1cm gap. It was arcing and causing the screen to melt and smoke (screen did work though!). I resoldered a new cable but shows that it must have been a decent voltage to arc that distance....

 

 

 

 

not sure i think its LED but now that u mention it  the top half of the screen yesterday and the other day did look a tad darker then the bottom half of the screen 

