Hi,



I currently have 2 Sky decoders connected to 2 analog modulators so we can watch Sky in other others.

Dont ask why we need two decoders!



Recently got myself a Satlink WS 6990 DVB-T digital modulator to replace one of the analog modulator but am unsure of what settings to use as everytime i do a tv scan (Samsung tvs) nothing comes up.



I have an hdmi cable from sky decoder going into the Satlink and a coax cable going out where it says TV out.



I have tried channel 48 and 50 so far. Not sure what else i need to do.



Any assistance appreciated!

