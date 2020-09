You have a reception problem. Misaligned aerial, loose connection or similar.



Those channels are all broadcast on the same mux, so you will either get them all, or none of them.

Think of a mux as a "channel" that carries a bunch of different sources. In this case media works has a mux for its offerings, TVNZ has one (or two ?) for its offerings etc etc



Digital TV either works or it won't. As soon as the signal drops enough you will get nothing.