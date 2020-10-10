Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsFreeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)Help needed with Freeview Connection
Klshanster

#277360 10-Oct-2020 11:45
Hi, I have a dish tv SNT7070 box connected to a satellite dish that allows me to watch free to air tv in NZ. What I would like to know is if it is possible to connect the Freeview box through my Panasonic DMR-BWT955 DVD player/recorder in order to access the Freeview channels on my tv through the DVD player/recorder. When we recently lived in Australia we just plugged the DVD player/recorder into the tv socket in the wall and it worked straight away, although I suspect it was probably running off a UHF aerial rather than a dish.  Any suggestions will be greatly appreciated. It would be great to be able to record from the tv onto the DVD player/recorder.

Spyware
  #2582296 10-Oct-2020 12:26
Only really technically possible by splitting the Dish TV HDMI out and converting that to a DVB-T signal that Panasonic accepts. Easier to shift to a terrestrial area noting that even though DVB-T spec in Australia differs, the NZ signal is most likely receivable.




Spark FibreMAX using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+. UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

