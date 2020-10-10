Klshanster

Hi, I have a dish tv SNT7070 box connected to a satellite dish that allows me to watch free to air tv in NZ. What I would like to know is if it is possible to connect the Freeview box through my Panasonic DMR-BWT955 DVD player/recorder in order to access the Freeview channels on my tv through the DVD player/recorder. When we recently lived in Australia we just plugged the DVD player/recorder into the tv socket in the wall and it worked straight away, although I suspect it was probably running off a UHF aerial rather than a dish. Any suggestions will be greatly appreciated. It would be great to be able to record from the tv onto the DVD player/recorder.