ageorge

626 posts

Ultimate Geek


#280142 29-Nov-2020 11:27
Send private message

Hi there. Back in the day, I was a TV tech, and used to install aerials in this district. Signal was variable on analogue, but mostly, with a good UHF aerial, could get an acceptable signal (usually from Edgecumb repeater.

 

Years later, I have moved to Tahawai, and going to Freeview site, it says on one page at my address that UHF DVB-T is available, but when I look at the Kordia Map and other page on Freeview.co.nz (which incidentally seems to be an advertising site) it says: 

 

Regions where UHF TV signal is not available:

 

  • BAY OF PLENTY (excluding Rotorua and Tauranga)

 

 

Is there a proper coverage map available elsewhere which shows expected Terrestrial signal levels?

 

I guess the bottom line is to suck it and see.

 

Cheers and thanks. Al.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
cb1

cb1
302 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2612623 29-Nov-2020 11:56
Send private message

Not sure if you saw on the the Freeview website that there are coverage maps available here. Looks like your area would be uncertain/likely with a high aerial. Best to check out the neighbours and see what they use or a aerial installer. Obviously satellite coverage will be available, but DVT-T would be far better.




cb

Spyware
2972 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2612628 29-Nov-2020 12:12
Send private message

https://matchmaster.net.nz/Request/Results?randomID=c192377c-81a6-4a00-9bc9-33b7510756f9

 

Te Aroha at 14 km.




Te Aroha at 14 km.

ageorge

626 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2612630 29-Nov-2020 12:18
Send private message

Spyware:

 

https://matchmaster.net.nz/Request/Results?randomID=c192377c-81a6-4a00-9bc9-33b7510756f9

 

Te Aroha at 14 km.

 

 

Thank you so much.



nzkc
1050 posts

Uber Geek


  #2612640 29-Nov-2020 13:01
Send private message

If DVB-T turns out to be unavailable; is Freeview streaming an option? The quality is good though I find the experience/interface a bit lacking myself.

ageorge

626 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2612657 29-Nov-2020 14:21
Send private message

nzkc:

 

If DVB-T turns out to be unavailable; is Freeview streaming an option? The quality is good though I find the experience/interface a bit lacking myself.

 

 

Yes at our other place in Katikati with fibre thats a good option, but here we use WirelessNation and the bandwidth varies according to traffic load conditions, so we get between 1-2Mbps - 30Mbps DL and at 1-2Mbps quality is pretty bad of course.

coffeebaron
5922 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2612729 29-Nov-2020 19:36
Send private message

Is that 4G with WN? Do you have a decent antenna kit installed?




ageorge

626 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2612733 29-Nov-2020 19:47
Send private message

Yes, its their 4g plan and no need for antenna; its not antenna related. 5 bars signal.



coffeebaron
5922 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2612738 29-Nov-2020 20:17
Send private message

ageorge:

Yes, its their 4g plan and no need for antenna; its not antenna related. 5 bars signal.


5 bars of what? 700? 1800?
Which 4G modem?




ageorge

626 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2613190 30-Nov-2020 12:06
Send private message

Well I temporarily placed the UHF aerial and am getting 8 channels off Te Aroha with good signal. However, I dont understand what the following means:

 

Digital Channels: 28 30 32 34 36 38

 

Will these cover the full spectrum of the 20-odd channels on UHF? or is Te Aroha limited to 6-8 channels in our Easterly direction?

 

I tried to search what Edgecumbe had but cant find anything on net.

wellygary
6626 posts

Uber Geek


  #2613199 30-Nov-2020 12:15
Send private message

ageorge:

 

Well I temporarily placed the UHF aerial and am getting 8 channels off Te Aroha with good signal. However, I dont understand what the following means:

 

Digital Channels: 28 30 32 34 36 38

 

Will these cover the full spectrum of the 20-odd channels on UHF? or is Te Aroha limited to 6-8 channels in our Easterly direction?

 

I tried to search what Edgecumbe had but cant find anything on net.

 

 

Digital Freeview is not transmitted by discrete channels,

 

Bunches of Channels are rolled up in a Multiplex, the 6 frequency "channels" you have found should cover the 20 odd content channels on Freeview

 

https://freeviewforum.co.nz/tip/mux

 

 

trig42
5335 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2613203 30-Nov-2020 12:20
Send private message

ageorge:

 

Well I temporarily placed the UHF aerial and am getting 8 channels off Te Aroha with good signal. However, I dont understand what the following means:

 

Digital Channels: 28 30 32 34 36 38

 

Will these cover the full spectrum of the 20-odd channels on UHF? or is Te Aroha limited to 6-8 channels in our Easterly direction?

 

I tried to search what Edgecumbe had but cant find anything on net.

 

 

Yep, those Digital channels will get you all the 'Channels' on Freeview off Te Aroha.

 

https://www.rsm.govt.nz/assets/Uploads/documents/ab6e11fc39/digital-television-channel-usage-table.pdf

 

28 is WTV

 

30 is a Sky multiplex (prime?)

 

32 is the MediaWorks multiplex (TV3, edge, breeze, Bravo, +1s)

 

34 is TVNZ multiplex (TVNZ 1, 2, Duke, +1s)

 

36 is Kordia multiplex

 

38 is MaoriTV multiplex

ageorge

626 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2613264 30-Nov-2020 12:54
Send private message

trig42:

 

Yep, those Digital channels will get you all the 'Channels' on Freeview off Te Aroha.

 

https://www.rsm.govt.nz/assets/Uploads/documents/ab6e11fc39/digital-television-channel-usage-table.pdf

 

28 is WTV

 

30 is a Sky multiplex (prime?)

 

32 is the MediaWorks multiplex (TV3, edge, breeze, Bravo, +1s)

 

34 is TVNZ multiplex (TVNZ 1, 2, Duke, +1s)

 

36 is Kordia multiplex

 

38 is MaoriTV multiplex

 

 

My 8 channels include Aljazerra, Shine Im thinking a slight height lift out of the gutter, and LNA should bring em all in; I guess my phased array is peaking around a single channel set.

 

Is the 290 degrees magnetic or true, and if true, what should a magnetic compass be pointing to for Te Aroha?

 

Will sort it once the rain subsides.

 

Thanks all for participating.

 

ageorge

626 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2613776 1-Dec-2020 09:51
Send private message

Its looking like Te Aroha is not suitable, which is what I sort of expected, as we have the Kaimai ranges before Mt Te Aroha causing a massive shield.

 

Seems like the coverage maps are not taking into account terrain.

 

Some of the aerials in area are pointing to Kopukairua which I believe is vertical plain but cant find the map information giving bearing or any other details.

kiwiharry
861 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2613836 1-Dec-2020 10:21
Send private message

ageorge:

 

Its looking like Te Aroha is not suitable, which is what I sort of expected, as we have the Kaimai ranges before Mt Te Aroha causing a massive shield.

 

Seems like the coverage maps are not taking into account terrain.

 

Some of the aerials in area are pointing to Kopukairua which I believe is vertical plain but cant find the map information giving bearing or any other details.

 

 

Does this help you?

 

 

 

 

EDIT:

 

Also adapting the link from @Spyware to give bearing to Kopukairua https://matchmaster.net.nz/Request/Results?randomID=9bee175d-8ebb-4726-b44e-44d453138dc0

 

 




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.

andrewcnz
953 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2613999 1-Dec-2020 14:27
Send private message

Used to be able to get Freeview via Kopukairua (vert) and Te Aroha (Horz) it depended where you lived in Katikati. The hint is to see what direction the UHF aerials are pointing on houses around you. 

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





