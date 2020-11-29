Hi there. Back in the day, I was a TV tech, and used to install aerials in this district. Signal was variable on analogue, but mostly, with a good UHF aerial, could get an acceptable signal (usually from Edgecumb repeater.

Years later, I have moved to Tahawai, and going to Freeview site, it says on one page at my address that UHF DVB-T is available, but when I look at the Kordia Map and other page on Freeview.co.nz (which incidentally seems to be an advertising site) it says:

BAY OF PLENTY (excluding Rotorua and Tauranga)

Is there a proper coverage map available elsewhere which shows expected Terrestrial signal levels?

I guess the bottom line is to suck it and see.

Cheers and thanks. Al.