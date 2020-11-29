Can we finally buy any new TV and expect a pain-free way to watch news and sport on Freeview across a Fiber internet connection?

Plan is to buy a Samsung "The Frame" (2020 32 inch) for my parents, but it is unclear to me if I need to:

hook it up to the WiFi, done! and also buy the SmartVU box or also wire up the UHF antenna

The test will be can my parents use it. So not just technical parity with UHF but also usability. The remote it should be a only couple of button presses to change input/channels.

Here is my rant; the typical TV still requires 6+ clicks to swap from HDMI to Netflix and back when 30+ years ago we invented remotes with a dedicated button for the first 9 options! But many people (my mother in law) have learnt to love MySKY and Freeview's on-demand/live/season link recording capabilities look so promising on paper I am hopeful...

Freeview's own information is still heavily focused on helping people buy set-up boxes and connect UHF/Satelite so I thought I'd check in with these wise people on Geekzone. Any comments about usability are welcome, including other TV brands and SmartVU. Thanks in advance