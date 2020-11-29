Can we finally buy any new TV and expect a pain-free way to watch news and sport on Freeview across a Fiber internet connection?
Plan is to buy a Samsung "The Frame" (2020 32 inch) for my parents, but it is unclear to me if I need to:
- hook it up to the WiFi, done!
- and also buy the SmartVU box
- or also wire up the UHF antenna
The test will be can my parents use it. So not just technical parity with UHF but also usability. The remote it should be a only couple of button presses to change input/channels.
Here is my rant; the typical TV still requires 6+ clicks to swap from HDMI to Netflix and back when 30+ years ago we invented remotes with a dedicated button for the first 9 options! But many people (my mother in law) have learnt to love MySKY and Freeview's on-demand/live/season link recording capabilities look so promising on paper I am hopeful...
Freeview's own information is still heavily focused on helping people buy set-up boxes and connect UHF/Satelite so I thought I'd check in with these wise people on Geekzone. Any comments about usability are welcome, including other TV brands and SmartVU. Thanks in advance