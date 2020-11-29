Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsFreeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)Can we finally buy any new TV and expect a pain-free way to watch news and sport on Freeview across a Fiber internet connection?
K123

38 posts

Geek


#280143 29-Nov-2020 19:15
Can we finally buy any new TV and expect a pain-free way to watch news and sport on Freeview across a Fiber internet connection?

 

Plan is to buy a Samsung "The Frame" (2020 32 inch) for my parents, but it is unclear to me if I need to:

 

     

  1. hook it up to the WiFi, done!
  2. and also buy the SmartVU box
  3. or also wire up the UHF antenna

 

The test will be can my parents use it. So not just technical parity with UHF but also usability. The remote it should be a only couple of button presses to change input/channels.

 

Here is my rant; the typical TV still requires 6+ clicks to swap from HDMI to Netflix and back when 30+ years ago we invented remotes with a dedicated button for the first 9 options! But many people (my mother in law) have learnt to love MySKY and Freeview's on-demand/live/season link recording capabilities look so promising on paper I am hopeful... 

 

Freeview's own information is still heavily focused on helping people buy set-up boxes and connect UHF/Satelite so I thought I'd check in with these wise people on Geekzone. Any comments about usability are welcome, including other TV brands and SmartVU. Thanks in advance

 

 

Starlith
120 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2612728 29-Nov-2020 19:34
Best TV for that would be a Sony bravia, you can tune TV channels either through either the Aerial UHF or using Internet stream source and it works like a regular TV. I set my one up streaming to link with the slyguy streams. Best of all its Android TV with Chromecast and Apple Airplay built in so it has the flexibility to support many apps if needed so no box required.

 

The only issue is with live recording where this isn't possible. The other option is Vodafone TV

K123

38 posts

Geek


  #2612735 29-Nov-2020 19:49
Good tip on native Android TV support. Seems 43inch is the smallest https://www.sony.co.nz/electronics/tv/t/android-tv with KD-43X8000H at 970 x 570 x 57 mm for just under $1k.

Batman
Mad Scientist
27716 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2612766 29-Nov-2020 21:13
I think the short answer is yes, but each TV has a different process ... maybe go to the shop and try it out. 




rogercruse
600 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2612855 29-Nov-2020 22:28
You could use (almost) any TV and something like this - https://www.vodafone.co.nz/tv/vodafone-tv/ or https://www.dishtv.co.nz/sv10 

turb
842 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2612983 30-Nov-2020 06:39
rogercruse:

 

You could use (almost) any TV and something like this - https://www.vodafone.co.nz/tv/vodafone-tv/ or https://www.dishtv.co.nz/sv10 

 

 

I've had the Vodafone TV box for three weeks now. It ticks all your boxes. You can also set up the remote so that it switches on/off the tv and the device with one click.




sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2612992 30-Nov-2020 07:24
If you have a UHF antenna already why would you want a Smartvu box for streaming?

 

UHF offers better picture quality than streaming.

 

 

K123

38 posts

Geek


  #2612998 30-Nov-2020 07:48
To get a traditional TV experience, the UHF antenna is the fallback. It will be hard to wire up the place I want to install "The Frame" at my parents, and at my house I don't have either UHF/satellite so always curious to see if streaming is better on newer TVs



antoniosk
2243 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2613005 30-Nov-2020 08:17
K123: To get a traditional TV experience, the UHF antenna is the fallback. It will be hard to wire up the place I want to install "The Frame" at my parents, and at my house I don't have either UHF/satellite so always curious to see if streaming is better on newer TVs

 

I'm lucky enough to be able to try all 3; streaming via settop box (over broadcast), streaming over a vodaTV box via internet and streaming via smarttv (to freeview app, as well as TVNZ/TV3's smarttv apps).

 

Head and shoulders over everything, the broadcast wins for sheer convenience and speed and familiarity. The channel up/down from the remote is so powerful, that its noticeably jarring when you don't work that way.

 

Freeview APP on the smart TV is VERY slow on my LG, to the point of being useless. VodaTV is very good for channel up/down behaviour, and the display quality is good too (although switching channels the picture begin low-res before jumping up to higher-quality, about 3-10s depending.

 

BUT, there are a couple of other things:

 

1/ You obviously need an active working internet connection and home network to support, and it needs to STAY up. So choose ISP wisely.

 

2/ Freeview continues to be free but if your in a fringe area pixelation and frame drop is common

 

3/ The freeview apps on smart TV - you somehow need to test this for speed of use before committing to purchase, or you will get it in the neck from the users!!!

 

 




________

 

Antoniosk

 

 

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2613038 30-Nov-2020 08:57
If you want a streaming only TV solution then the Vodafone TV box is the best approach. Android TV can have IPTV channels added to the channel listing with a few apps such as TVirl but most other TV's are simply not designed to have truly seamless integration with OTA and IPTV channels.

 

IMHO your requirements are going to make things more complicated, not less complicated.

 

 

 

 

K123

38 posts

Geek


  #2613499 30-Nov-2020 17:20
TL:DR No, the experience is not there yet

Thank you for the responses. I have not watched Freeview for years, I only do streaming services and my wife uses the tvnz and TV3 app on iPad/chromecast. For the target audience it clearly has to be UHF for a few more years, I will plan for it from day one

