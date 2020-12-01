Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
TVNZ pulling out of Freeview On Demand
Jaxson

7471 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#280176 1-Dec-2020 09:54
Just received this email, and posting for discussion/info:

 

We want to give you a heads-up that from June next year you'll no longer be able to watch TVNZ OnDemand shows through Freeview On Demand.

 

But don’t worry there are plenty of ways to watch our OnDemand content! Take your pick from our Smart TV and mobile apps, Chromecast, Apple TV, Vodafone TV, SmartVU, gaming consoles and more. 

 

You'll still be able to watch TVNZ 1, 2 and DUKE live through Freeview (or through the Live TV section of TVNZ OnDemand if you choose).

 

If you have any questions please get in touch here. Meanwhile jump into some of our latest and greatest below.

 

 

 

 

 1 | 2 | 3
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73876 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2613789 1-Dec-2020 10:05
Here is the press release:

 

 

Changes are coming to Freeview On Demand, with TVNZ OnDemand content to be accessed via its own app rather than the Freeview aggregated platform from June 2021.

 

Freeview broadcast TV channels are not impacted by this change. Viewers will still be able to enjoy all the same TV channels they know and love, and this includes the live streaming of TV channels available on selected devices. Freeview features also remain unchanged by this move, including helpful tools like the Freeview TV Guide and recording of TV programmes.

 

Freeview On Demand currently brings together programmes from all its shareholders (TVNZ, Three, Māori Television and RNZ) into one streaming service. From June 2021, viewers will still be able to enjoy all their content, but they’ll use two apps to do so.

 

Freeview On Demand will continue to offer content from ThreeNow, Māori Television On Demand and RNZ, all available via the combined Freeview On Demand service.

 

For most viewers, this is a simple change.  Their favourite local and international shows will still be available on demand, just accessed on two different apps – Freeview On Demand and TVNZ OnDemand.

 

Freeview On Demand is built into all Freeview-approved Smart TVs and connected set-top boxes and recorders sold in New Zealand. TVNZ OnDemand is available on many of the same products, ensuring an easy adjustment for most viewers going forward.  Support from both organisations will be provided over the coming months so viewers can keep watching their favourite programmes on demand. 

 




antonknee
1085 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2613834 1-Dec-2020 10:17
This feels like a step backwards... what's the reason behind it I wonder? Having a single platform with a common UI was fantastic IMO. I don't personally watch that much of the TVNZ On Demand stuff, but I know for my grandparents this will be a bit annoying.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73876 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2613835 1-Dec-2020 10:20
Without knowing the background I will go on a hunch and say "ad revenue".




sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2613842 1-Dec-2020 10:34
How dumb.

 

 

Nutts
65 posts

Master Geek


  #2613846 1-Dec-2020 10:44
Could it be they plan to start charging for TVNZ on demand, like Neon etc

Bananabob
423 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2613850 1-Dec-2020 10:47
I must admit that I stopped using Freeview On Demand for TVNZ because the TVNZ system allows you to have favourites and has a much better GUI than Freeview On Demand. I can't remember the last time I watched anything from Freeview On Demand --- Oh wait a minute yes I can I watched a TV3 programme about 2 weeks ago because my PVR didn't record it due to a power cut.

 

I think this is a backward step. One platform is a much better idea, but it has to be a good one, and the current Freeview offering isn't.

 

I think that this may change again when TVNZ gets merged with RNZ.

CYaBro
3792 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2613851 1-Dec-2020 10:47
Well with no Apple TV app for Freeview On Demand it doesn't affect me but wish there was one!



openmedia
2746 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2613873 1-Dec-2020 11:00
freitasm:

 

Without knowing the background I will go on a hunch and say "ad revenue".

 

 

There is a good chance they don't get enough tracking information via the Freeview On Demand service, whilst they have identity information via their own apps across all platforms.

 

Same issue with HBO Max on Amazon Firestick - HBO wants users to use the app rather than the Amazon Channels platform as they get more contro over the end customers profile, data etc, especially useful for targeted ads.




Generally known online as OpenMedia

Rikkitic
Awrrr
15435 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2613877 1-Dec-2020 11:11
I thought TVNZ was supposed to evolve beyond the current crass commercialism, especially if it is to be joined with RNZ. If it is to have any credibility as a public broadcaster, it shouldn't be supported by advertising at all.

 

 

 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73876 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2613880 1-Dec-2020 11:22
I personally use the TVNZ app because of the Favourites bookmarking. 




Oblivian
6595 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2613885 1-Dec-2020 11:39
Presumably to assist with their subs to remove ads model.

 

And the front end of Freeview platform has always been a little ambiguous.  Turned off comments so people couldn't complain about issues. And often finger pointing to the cause/reasoning to issues.

 

So no doubt means they can take some of the support sharing off too.

myopinion
923 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2613887 1-Dec-2020 11:41
freitasm:

 

I personally use the TVNZ app because of the Favourites bookmarking. 

 

 

 

 

Me too. However the TVNZ app goes through buggy stages on the Apple TV. Currently it's really buggy since the latest Apple TV update, stuttering, pausing, going backwards and playing the same thing again. Wish they would spend more time developing it.

Inphinity
2699 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2613899 1-Dec-2020 12:05
I'll admit I didn't even know it was available on Freeview on Demand. 

Stu1
1032 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2613902 1-Dec-2020 12:08
Guess it Makes sense if people are not using it and accessing it via their own app and there’s a cost for the service. Cant say I ever use Freeview for TVNZ always go directly their app.

Jaxson

7471 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2613925 1-Dec-2020 12:58
In our house we tend to bounce between whichever app is working at the time.

 

We've had issues with them all at various stages, and tend to use the company specific apps most of the time.  
In addition, we have seen differences when starting the native freeview EPG and into freeview on demand in the TV itself, vs starting the separate Freeview app.

This change does not then affect me, but it might have a big impact on those who have a more locked 'smart TV'.
We have a Sony Android TV, so can install new apps fairly easily, but some others can only install new apps that have been released specifically for that brand of TV.
In the latter case you'd be looking at chromecast solutions to cast the app content to the TV.  Again Sony TVs have this built in, so even that wouldn't be too difficult.

