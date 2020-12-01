Just received this email, and posting for discussion/info:
We want to give you a heads-up that from June next year you'll no longer be able to watch TVNZ OnDemand shows through Freeview On Demand.
But don’t worry there are plenty of ways to watch our OnDemand content! Take your pick from our Smart TV and mobile apps, Chromecast, Apple TV, Vodafone TV, SmartVU, gaming consoles and more.
You'll still be able to watch TVNZ 1, 2 and DUKE live through Freeview (or through the Live TV section of TVNZ OnDemand if you choose).
If you have any questions please get in touch here.