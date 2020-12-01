Here is the press release:

Changes are coming to Freeview On Demand, with TVNZ OnDemand content to be accessed via its own app rather than the Freeview aggregated platform from June 2021.

Freeview broadcast TV channels are not impacted by this change. Viewers will still be able to enjoy all the same TV channels they know and love, and this includes the live streaming of TV channels available on selected devices. Freeview features also remain unchanged by this move, including helpful tools like the Freeview TV Guide and recording of TV programmes.

Freeview On Demand currently brings together programmes from all its shareholders (TVNZ, Three, Māori Television and RNZ) into one streaming service. From June 2021, viewers will still be able to enjoy all their content, but they’ll use two apps to do so.

Freeview On Demand will continue to offer content from ThreeNow, Māori Television On Demand and RNZ, all available via the combined Freeview On Demand service.

For most viewers, this is a simple change. Their favourite local and international shows will still be available on demand, just accessed on two different apps – Freeview On Demand and TVNZ OnDemand.

Freeview On Demand is built into all Freeview-approved Smart TVs and connected set-top boxes and recorders sold in New Zealand. TVNZ OnDemand is available on many of the same products, ensuring an easy adjustment for most viewers going forward. Support from both organisations will be provided over the coming months so viewers can keep watching their favourite programmes on demand.