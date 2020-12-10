Erm....having a bit of trouble getting a dvb-s signal to the pci-e card in the computer.

I have a dvb-s box providing power to the dish and various splitters scattered about. This setup has worked fine except once before when the same happened, the solution being to just power cycle the power on the dvb-s box, thus, I presume, restoring power and hence signal to the pc. Unfortunately that solution isn't working this time.

Anyway, was thinking it might be easy / helpful to buy a cheap satellite meter which I guess I can plug in at various stages before and after various splitters to try to see if there's a failure somewhere. So, any thoughts on these cheapo meters and would they be good enough compared to the expensive stuff -

Edit - get signal strength of high sixties and a quality of zero.

Another edit - though looking at those meters properly, they only seem to go between satellite and box, so might not be that much help (unless thats where the problem is of course...)