No dvb-s signal for me
#280358 10-Dec-2020 12:37
Erm....having a bit of trouble getting a dvb-s signal to the pci-e card in the computer.

 

I have a dvb-s box providing power to the dish and various splitters scattered about. This setup has worked fine except once before when the same happened, the solution being to just power cycle the power on the dvb-s box, thus, I presume, restoring power and hence signal to the pc. Unfortunately that solution isn't working this time.

 

Anyway, was thinking it might be easy / helpful to buy a cheap satellite meter which I guess I can plug in at various stages before and after various splitters to try to see if there's a failure somewhere. So, any thoughts on these cheapo meters and would they be good enough compared to the expensive stuff -

 

Edit - get signal strength of high sixties and a quality of zero.

 

Another edit - though looking at those meters properly, they only seem to go between satellite and box, so might not be that much help (unless thats where the problem is of course...)




  #2619492 10-Dec-2020 14:29
Start your checking by determining that there is actually a signal being received on the dvb-s box,

 

it might be the LNB that has gone bung/ or not ... but start from there and work your way through the splitters 

  #2619540 10-Dec-2020 16:17
Well, after posting that message, I said oh bugger it and called an aerial guy and he's already been around and fixed it. Not bad huh ?

 

Turned out the cable to the lnb had a split in it which let water in which probably got to the splitter. So new cable and splitter (and lnb, just in case). Quality went from 0 to 99. Now I can admire the crappy low res satellite picture on a 4K tv.




