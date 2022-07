Just thought I’d post this in case anyone else experiences the problem.



A couple of weeks ago I suddenly lost all the TVNZ channels on my Sony TV. These are on digital channel 35 here in Rotovegas.



Retuning the TV made no difference. Signal strength nice and strong.



Out of desperation, I performed a full factory reset. During setup, the channels were rescanned and normal service was resumed. I’m guessing an Android database must have got corrupted...