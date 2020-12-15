Seanskatesalot:

Hey guys I'm looking for some help. Currently we have all our TV channels through Vodafone TV. We are switching isp and getting rid of Vodafone TV so I need to try and setup free view on several tvs in the house and I'm a complete noob at it. I've never used/setup free view at all and I'm unsure if we even have the right aerial for it. I plugged the aerial (cord coming out of the floor) in the lounge into the TV and did an old school tuner channel scan. It gave me channels 1 and 2 plus some others like aljazeera but it didn't pickup many like 3/4 and trackside etc. Can anyone help me identify what aerial we have currently (I'll attach pics I just took) and what we need to do to get up and running please.



This site won't let me upload the pics for some reason so here's a link to them hosted.

https://ibb.co/VTLRFbf

https://ibb.co/8jdRxMF



Cheers