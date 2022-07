Seanskatesalot:

Your antenna is high gain, which implies that you are in a marginal reception area. The channels you cannot get may be below the reception threshold. I'm not familiar with your TV, but most receivers have an option that lets you see the signal strength and 'quality' values. If you can find those, post them here. Signal strength is not so critical. Quality is more important. It probably should be around 40% or better. That is usually enough for me, but if it drops to 25% I have reception problems. Of course if you can't get any channel at all, you won't see anything, but check the values on the channels you can see. That will give you a rough indication of how things are working.

The only other test I can think of that you might be able to do is to get a new antenna cable and temporarily connect it between the antenna and the TV to see if that makes any difference. The antenna looks fairly accessible so if you could get a cable that is long enough, or could place the TV close enough, you might be able to run the cable out the window or something. You need to match the connectors at both ends. You can probably find such a cable on TradeMe. This would bypass any other cables, splitters, bad connections, or other issues that might be hidden behind the walls. If you get good reception this way, then you know your wiring is faulty.

The cable connects to the antenna through a balun. Corrosion here can affect reception but that's about all. It isn't complicated.

Since the antenna looks easy to get at, you could try adding an in-line amplifier to it, but most likely that won't make a difference. If you reach this point, you probably do need to consult a technician. Good luck.