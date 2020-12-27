Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsFreeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)What Replacement LNB?
mgeek

108 posts

Master Geek


#280596 27-Dec-2020 15:32
It looks like the old LNB we inherited is failing - the signal strength drops to 0 when the sun gets on it (gradually got worse to where it's out all day now on a sunny day).

 

I think it's an old sky setup (~12 years old) - it's a 65cm dish (no rust), appears to be a Sharp (no label left) dual LNB with a single output.

 

We don't watch DVB-S a lot now but it would be nice to have it back reliably working.

 

What would be a good drop-in replacement?

 

Am I likely to run into problems with bracket sizes/LNB diameters/connectors?

 

Thanks :-)

Rikkitic
Awrrr
15511 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2627212 27-Dec-2020 17:32
Almost anything you find on TradeMe should work. You want Ku band, not C band. D1 is the satellite that carries Freeview (also Sky). The only important thing is that the L.O. frequency matches your receiver. This is usually 11300 or 10750. Your receiver should be able to match either, but you might have to change the setting if it doesn't agree with the LNB.

 

Be careful not to alter the orientation of the LNB when changing it. Rotate the new one to match the position of the old (skew) and you should be good to go.

 

Edit: Dual LNB is for switching between Sky and Freeview. If you have both you also need that, otherwise just a single for Freeview.

 

 

 

 

 

 




RunningMan
7053 posts

Uber Geek


  #2627244 27-Dec-2020 19:43
Those Sharp dual LNBs use an odd neck size (not 40mm) so the mounting bracket you have may also be no good.

hsvhel
810 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2627247 27-Dec-2020 20:08
If its an old sky dish, there's a chance the mount for the LNB or either the dish its self is shot too. Maybe worth factoring in that to replacement also



mgeek

108 posts

Master Geek


  #2627610 29-Dec-2020 10:27
Thanks guys - that's much clearer.

 

It looks like LNB prices range from $10 (!) to $40/$50 - but everything I've found online has been generic unbranded, so is there any difference between these? Are $50 LNB's just the same thing with a hefty markup?

 

Looks like I will need a 40mm LNB bracket too.

Rikkitic
Awrrr
15511 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2627672 29-Dec-2020 11:20
Send private message

The cheapest ones have worked fine for me. There are probably differences in quality control, and durability of materials. Over time the protective casing can break down under NZ UV, letting moisture into the electronics, so maybe if you buy one for $10 you have to replace it every few years, while $30 lasts longer. I can't say for sure but why worry at that price? Start cheap and work your way up if you have to.

 

 

 

 




mgeek

108 posts

Master Geek


  #2627719 29-Dec-2020 12:55
Rikkitic:

 

but why worry at that price? Start cheap and work your way up if you have to.

 

 

I'd rather avoid the unecessary landfill :-)

 

Happy to pay for a quality device that will last, but not happy to pay 5 times the price for the exact same thing.

 

There's also the hassle factor of getting the ladders out :-)

Rikkitic
Awrrr
15511 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2627769 29-Dec-2020 14:01
Go for something in the middle then. I doubt there is a lot of difference between the cheapest and most expensive, but I don't really know. 

 

 

 

 

 

 




RunningMan
7053 posts

Uber Geek


  #2627794 29-Dec-2020 14:56
UV degradation is problem with the cheap ones IME. Plastic breaks, rain gets in, no work any more! The Sharp ones that Sky use seem pretty good in this regard - the plastic may fade, but the device is still watertight usually.

mgeek

108 posts

Master Geek


  #2633141 10-Jan-2021 17:27
Well the new LNB (with new LNB holder) is now in and working fine.

 

It seems extremely lightweight compared to the old beast. I just weighed the old one at 1/2kg. Granted that was a dual LNB... but this new one is probably <100g. Flimsy or 'awesome modern technology' remains to be seen - the clock starts now, ~12 years to beat ;-)

