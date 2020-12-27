It looks like the old LNB we inherited is failing - the signal strength drops to 0 when the sun gets on it (gradually got worse to where it's out all day now on a sunny day).

I think it's an old sky setup (~12 years old) - it's a 65cm dish (no rust), appears to be a Sharp (no label left) dual LNB with a single output.

We don't watch DVB-S a lot now but it would be nice to have it back reliably working.

What would be a good drop-in replacement?

Am I likely to run into problems with bracket sizes/LNB diameters/connectors?

Thanks :-)