Is this a samsung smart tv? you need to turn 22KHz tone to off, freeview sat, and pick the right frequency which I could tell you if you let me know where you are. For example in auckland this is normally 10750

See here for a basic settings guide:

-> Aerial = Freeview Sat

-> Channel Settings

->-> Country = New Zealand

->-> Satellite System (enter your PIN - default code is 0000)

->->-> LNB Power = On

->->-> LNB Settings

->->->-> Satellite = Optus D1 160E

->->->-> Transponder = 12483 MHz, H/L

->->->-> DiSEqC Mode = Off

->->->-> LNB Type = Single Oscillator

->->->-> LNB Oscillators = 10750 Mhz

->->->-> Tone 22 kHz = Off

You should see some kind of signal strength meter go up when you have these settings in.

The menu options may be slightly different depending on brand and model, but as long as you've got a satellite cable into the satellite tuner or you know that your tv has a combined tuner for the one input, you should be good to go.