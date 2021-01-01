antoniosk:

So I have noticed that over the last 4-5 weeks anything thats Mediaworks content like the edge breeze bravo or actual TV3 I cannot pick up any more on our Freeview television set. The Signal is so very low it’s barely traceable on the TV. TVNZ is about twice the signal level but it’s also very very low. By comparison Kordia TV the radio channels Massive central strength and I just blasting into where I have the TV. I think were off Mt Kaukau or whatever services kelburn/Thorndon corridor.

This is just using the tv’s diagnostic menu, so not scientific but just enough to start investigating.

So what does one do to investigate if there is a problem at the broadcasting tower?