ForumsFreeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)Is there a complaint line for Freeview signal strength?
antoniosk

#280666 1-Jan-2021 18:19
So I have noticed that over the last 4-5 weeks anything thats Mediaworks content like the edge breeze bravo or actual TV3 I cannot pick up any more on our Freeview television set. The Signal is so very low it’s barely traceable on the TV. TVNZ is about twice the signal level but it’s also very very low. By comparison Kordia TV the radio channels Massive central strength and I just blasting into where I have the TV. I think were off Mt Kaukau or whatever services kelburn/Thorndon corridor.

 

 

 

This is just using the tv’s diagnostic menu, so not scientific but just enough to start investigating.

 

So what does one do to investigate if there is a problem at the broadcasting tower?




nztim
  #2629010 1-Jan-2021 19:00
Its working fine for me (Both Kaukau and Baxters Knob) - I am lucky to have LOS to both





Oblivian
  #2629012 1-Jan-2021 19:02
Unless the entire area is suffering the same, unlikely.

 

Kordia manage the broadcasting. And tend to pump out of the tower generally at the same power, and same directions (generally) with only the Frequency and polarisation varying.

 

Being digital, they're multiplexed streams. And split up from there.

 

That's why there is different experiences between them - mediaworks, tvnz, and radio. Radio, carrying no video stream so less bandwidth

 

Is your antenna Horizontal, or on some strange 45deg or vertical by mistake which could attribute to it?

 

https://www.rsm.govt.nz/assets/Uploads/documents/ab6e11fc39/digital-television-channel-usage-table.pdf 

 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mount_Kaukau#Transmission_Frequencies 

 

As seen previously, the antenna orientation makes the difference ;) https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=83&topicid=204763&page_no=1#1692151 

 

Check the neighbours, make sure yours looks the same.

antoniosk

  #2629019 1-Jan-2021 19:27
The antenna has been in place for 10 years, and connectors were refreshed 5 years ago. It’s worked fine for the whole time until the last 5 or so weeks (that I recall).

 

 

 

tvnz and TV3 are all low signal. All other channels are good to amazing, but I don’t watch those channels ;-)




SATTV
  #2629032 1-Jan-2021 20:26
antoniosk:

 

The antenna has been in place for 10 years, and connectors were refreshed 5 years ago. It’s worked fine for the whole time until the last 5 or so weeks (that I recall).

 

 

 

tvnz and TV3 are all low signal. All other channels are good to amazing, but I don’t watch those channels ;-)

 

I think that is your answer, you are best to get an aerial installer in to look at your setup, they will have a proper field strength meter and tools to replace anything that is not correct.

 

John

 

 




