ForumsFreeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)Need Aerial Assistance for TV
needtvhelp123

#280945 20-Jan-2021 19:19
Hi All

 

 

 

First time poster here. I have been doing research to try fix my own probably but can't find out what I need to sort my connection out on my TV but getting myself more confused. 

 

 

 

I currently own the below TV and have free view. The second link is the current aerial cable I have, but I have an extremely bad tv connection, it is constantly distorted, picture goes random colours, stops completely etc. and is just completely unwatchable. I do not watch a lot of TV so never got around to trying to get it sorted but am trying to now.  When I go into the TV settings it says signal strength is only 54% with around a 15% signal quality. 

 

https://www.samsung.com/nz/support/model/UA43NU7100SXNZ/ 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CABPDY0073/PUDNEY-COAXIAL-PLUG-TO-COAXIAL-PLUG-FLYLEAD-WITH-F 

 

 

 

I live in a new house that was built a few years ago so believe it is UHF aerial that I have (multi story town house hard to see on the roof).

 

Is the coaxial that I am currently using correct? or do I need to purchase a different cable? I was thinking of just buying a new cable to see if that fixes the issues as maybe the one I have is damaged (I did buy new from the store so might just be unlucky) but wanted to get advice incase I should purchase a different cable. 

 

 

 

The TV has both the screw in satellite cable and the normal cable. 

 

 

 

Thanks for any advice you can give! let me know if I can provide more details. 

nztim
  #2639180 20-Jan-2021 19:33
Is the antenna on your roof polarised the right way?




needtvhelp123

  #2639183 20-Jan-2021 19:39
nztim: Is the antenna on your roof polarised the right way?

 

 

 

 

thanks for the reply. I am not sure to be honest and getting on my roof isn't something that can be easily done. I may have to get someone out to look into it.

 

SATTV
  #2639195 20-Jan-2021 20:00
Without seeing everything it is a little hard to comment, in years gone buy, TV used the P75 ( often called Belling Lee ) and satellite used the F connecter.

 

Today the lines are a lot more blurred as the F connector is a far superior connector, houses have splitters, combiners, duplexers all using F connectors.

 

What is the cable you are using now?

 

Does the wall have an F connector or Belling Lee?

 

Is there a satellite dish on the wall or roof?

 

Is there a comms cabinet some ware that you need to patch the aerial to the lounge.

 

You might need to get an aerial installer in and get it up and running for you, they have the proper tools to get the best strength and quality.

 

John

 

 




Jaxson
  #2639197 20-Jan-2021 20:01
Photos will be your friend for this type of enquiry.  People need to see what you've got to play with before they can really give constructive help.

 

 

 

 

Bung
  #2639214 20-Jan-2021 21:19
needtvhelp123:

I live in a new house that was built a few years ago so believe it is UHF aerial that I have (multi story town house hard to see on the roof).




Does it even make any difference having the aerial lead plugged into the wall? You need to find out if you have separate aerials or if there is an aerial distribution to all units. In either case there could be a missing cable between you and the aerial. Have you a body corporate that deals with communal building issues?

needtvhelp123

  #2639424 21-Jan-2021 09:53
Hi Everyone - thanks for your assistance, sorry I didn't provide enough details. I have attached a couple of photos of what the aerial plug looks like and the plugs on my TV.  Hopefully I have done this correctly. 

 

Sorry for the lack of information not really super knowledgeable in this area.

 

 

 

I live in 2 story town house unit that are connected to another either side and there is a few like that. I do not personally have Sky TV so no satellite it would just be the UHF aerial.

 

 

 

Can confirm TV does not work at all without the coax cable. The original link to the cable I am using was incorrect I believe and cannot seem to find what I own online - it is a Pudney OHM 75   M to M. I wasn't sure if I should be using the screw in satellite cable end on the TV and then the M into the wall socket instead of the current one I use. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

nztim
  #2639449 21-Jan-2021 10:26
please take a photo of your antenna on the roof, and a general location of where you are (will check polarity is correct)




Jaxson
  #2639452 21-Jan-2021 10:32
TV to wall plate connections look ok, so your problem will lie behind the wall plate right up to what it connects to outside.

 

 

 

A photo of the aerial / aerials outside will be the next step, and to give a location so others can check where the aerial should be pointing and what orientation it should be in.

 

 

 

Can you access the aerial safely if needs be?

Spyware
  #2639455 21-Jan-2021 10:46
And given the data outlet on wall it may be the case that antenna also runs back to a central location with splitter and maybe distribution amp.




needtvhelp123

  #2639459 21-Jan-2021 10:56
Hi all - thanks for your help again. I have no way of getting a photo of the aerial unfortunately - very tall 2 story units and I have no way of getting on the roof. I have contacted the people who built the units to see if they can get me in touch with the people who installed the aerial and hopefully they can get it sorted. 

 

thanks :)

