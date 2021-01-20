needtvhelp123:

Hi All

First time poster here. I have been doing research to try fix my own probably but can't find out what I need to sort my connection out on my TV but getting myself more confused.

I currently own the below TV and have free view. The second link is the current aerial cable I have, but I have an extremely bad tv connection, it is constantly distorted, picture goes random colours, stops completely etc. and is just completely unwatchable. I do not watch a lot of TV so never got around to trying to get it sorted but am trying to now. When I go into the TV settings it says signal strength is only 54% with around a 15% signal quality.

https://www.samsung.com/nz/support/model/UA43NU7100SXNZ/

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CABPDY0073/PUDNEY-COAXIAL-PLUG-TO-COAXIAL-PLUG-FLYLEAD-WITH-F

I live in a new house that was built a few years ago so believe it is UHF aerial that I have (multi story town house hard to see on the roof).

Is the coaxial that I am currently using correct? or do I need to purchase a different cable? I was thinking of just buying a new cable to see if that fixes the issues as maybe the one I have is damaged (I did buy new from the store so might just be unlucky) but wanted to get advice incase I should purchase a different cable.

The TV has both the screw in satellite cable and the normal cable.

Thanks for any advice you can give! let me know if I can provide more details.