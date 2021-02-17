Personally I hate any in-program ads that they insist on showing in the bottom corner of screens on Freeview.

Bravo however have just plumbed a whole new depth I haven't seen before.

I recorded Enemy At The Gates from a few nights ago, and started watching it (good film, seen it before). The annoying ad appears bottom right. At first it's just funny how poorly targeted it is - a fairly violent, challenging WW2 film - with an ad promoting 'Real Housewives of Orange County'..!

(Of course I'm not saying that no viewers of Enemy At The Gates would also enjoy such dross as 'Real Housewives...', but the crossover has got to be fairly small I'd imagine)

The weird thing is, the ad is still there minutes later. Then I notice the ad is all white text, which seems an odd choice for visibility.

At which point I think, they haven't have they... fast forward 5 minutes... nope, still there. Fast forward 20 minutes and beyond the 1st ad break... nope, ad is still there!

Stop viewing, delete recording and vow never to record any movie shown on Bravo ever again :-)

Why do these channels think people are exiting on mass to Netflix etc? Do they not connect the viewing experience with people returning (or not)?

I just don't get it.