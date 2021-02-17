Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsFreeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)New depths of dumb advertising (Bravo)
mgeek

108 posts

Master Geek


#281441 17-Feb-2021 20:32
Send private message

Personally I hate any in-program ads that they insist on showing in the bottom corner of screens on Freeview.

 

Bravo however have just plumbed a whole new depth I haven't seen before.

 

I recorded Enemy At The Gates from a few nights ago, and started watching it (good film, seen it before). The annoying ad appears bottom right. At first it's just funny how poorly targeted it is - a fairly violent, challenging WW2 film - with an ad promoting 'Real Housewives of Orange County'..!

 

(Of course I'm not saying that no viewers of Enemy At The Gates would also enjoy such dross as 'Real Housewives...', but the crossover has got to be fairly small I'd imagine)

 

The weird thing is, the ad is still there minutes later. Then I notice the ad is all white text, which seems an odd choice for visibility.

 

At which point I think, they haven't have they... fast forward 5 minutes... nope, still there. Fast forward 20 minutes and beyond the 1st ad break... nope, ad is still there!

 

Stop viewing, delete recording and vow never to record any movie shown on Bravo ever again :-)

 

Why do these channels think people are exiting on mass to Netflix etc? Do they not connect the viewing experience with people returning (or not)?

 

I just don't get it.

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
hsvhel
798 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2658713 17-Feb-2021 20:41
Send private message

Is it possibly a glitch with that add and the recording process. Or does it happen regularly?

Oblivian
6553 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2658720 17-Feb-2021 20:49
Send private message

Three and tvnz do it religiously near their logo. For the last couple of years. Sometimes adding sliders/scrollers.

 

There are complaints about it all the time. Especially if it's MAFs, The Block, Dream Home, or other such money spinner for them. As they are put full time with the 'coming Thurs' or similar.

 

You can pick the adbreaks a few seconds out by it's transparency turning solid.

 

Choice, have full in your face banners across the bottom. Like some American channels.

mgeek

108 posts

Master Geek


  #2658823 18-Feb-2021 09:51
Send private message

Yeah, I've seen the hideous creations they've implemented across other channels - and witnessed how carelessly they shoehorn them in (e.g. side now/next banners over speaking actors faces - think that might be Choice, and corner ads blocking subtitled speech!). This is the first time I've seen an ad that didn't go away after a few seconds though. Whoever thought that was a good idea during a movie (presumably the whole movie too!) should be actively seeking alternative employment.



mgeek

108 posts

Master Geek


  #2658825 18-Feb-2021 09:55
Send private message

hsvhel:

 

Is it possibly a glitch with that add and the recording process. Or does it happen regularly?

 

 

Looks like it was intended. Although based on the targeting, who knows :-)

 

It's the first time I've ever seen it, but then I don't think there's anything we ever watch on Bravo TV (can't recall ever recording a movie from Bravo before), so it could be their normal.

MadEngineer
2984 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2658835 18-Feb-2021 10:26
Send private message

And they wonder why ratings are dropping https://stoppress.co.nz/news/free-air-ratings/amp/ 




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

frankv
5043 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2658836 18-Feb-2021 10:26
Send private message

It's really time the regulators started deal with these in-program ads. They'll just get worse until they do.

 

My view is that *all* ads should be counted for the cap on %age time, rated by the amount of screen space the they use. So a 30 second in-program ad that occupies 10% of the screen counts as 3 seconds of full-screen advertising. And that trailers and teasers and TV channel promotional stuff should also be counted as advertising.

 

 

ADKM
841 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2658848 18-Feb-2021 11:02
Send private message

Forget TV. They're a pack of morons. Alternatives exist where you can enjoy watching a show.



Rikkitic
Awrrr
15350 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2658849 18-Feb-2021 11:03
Send private message

Why bother? Broadcast TV is dead. I don't know any young person who is even able to receive it. One had a TV in the room displaying YouTube from her computer. The antenna connection was next to it. She had never bothered to plug it in.

 

Commercial broadcasters here live in a fantasy world. When the last of their viewers die of old age, they will just keep pumping commercials into the void. What I don't understand is why anyone pays them for this.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Rikkitic
Awrrr
15350 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2658853 18-Feb-2021 11:06
Send private message

MadEngineer: And they wonder why ratings are dropping https://stoppress.co.nz/news/free-air-ratings/amp/

 

That link is five years old!

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

dafman
3746 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2658898 18-Feb-2021 11:13
Send private message

frankv:

 

It's really time the regulators started deal with these in-program ads. They'll just get worse until they do.

 

 

Forget the regulators, just vote with your feet.

 

Yesterday 7.30pm, this was the utter cr*p showing on our three main channels:

 

TV1. Five Gold Rings

 

TV2. The Bachelorette

 

TV3. Holey Moley

 

Definitive evidence that our species is officially doomed.

ezbee
1152 posts

Uber Geek


  #2658927 18-Feb-2021 12:26
Send private message

I noticed the same thing.

 

I was also struck by the sheer size of this notice as well, between 1/4 and 1/3 height of screen.

 

Made it impossible to view, so bailed.

 

Yes with local TV, broadcast or Freeview streaming fighting for viewership, well.

MadEngineer
2984 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2659940 19-Feb-2021 17:58
Send private message

Rikkitic:

 

MadEngineer:

 

And they wonder why ratings are dropping https://stoppress.co.nz/news/free-air-ratings/amp/ 

 

That link is five years old!

 

 

The age of the article doesn't change anything and that's my point.  It's been well known and the drops are still the same.

 

FTA on-demand has slowly been increasing however.  The on-demand content does still have advertising but much less.  If they want to continue the upward trend with on-demand services then they need to keep the advertising fair on that platform also.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

Journeyman
868 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2659957 19-Feb-2021 19:13
Send private message

frankv:

 

It's really time the regulators started deal with these in-program ads. They'll just get worse until they do.

 

My view is that *all* ads should be counted for the cap on %age time, rated by the amount of screen space the they use. So a 30 second in-program ad that occupies 10% of the screen counts as 3 seconds of full-screen advertising. And that trailers and teasers and TV channel promotional stuff should also be counted as advertising.

 

 

Why does this need to be regulated?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32

Logitech Introduces New Mouse Devices With Both Left and Right Hand Options
Posted 12-May-2022 17:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 