Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsFreeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)Freeview on Samsung TV via Sky Dish
HairyScot

181 posts

Master Geek


#281482 20-Feb-2021 19:27
Send private message

I have a Sky satellite dish with twin LNBs. Since we now only have one Sky box I thought I'd use the second LNB to getFreeview on our Samsung QA55Q6FNA,
After scrolling through the list of 81 satellites and deselecting all but Optus D1 I eventually got a list of 10 channels - all of them  versions of TV1.
Then I spotted something called Freeview SAT which gave me a list of 16 channels, but unfortunately when I try to use them I get a "No signal" banner.

 

I'm obviously missing something, but I have no idea what.

 

Any info or advice would be greatly appreciated.

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
snnet
1333 posts

Uber Geek


  #2660186 20-Feb-2021 19:31
Send private message

Is the TV region set to NZ?

 

Your settings need to reflect Freeview Sat (not just Freeview and not just Sat) 

 

Have you got the correct LNB settings?

 

Correct frequency? 10750 or 11300 MHz

 

From the internet:

 

->->-> LNB Power = On
->->-> LNB Settings
->->->-> Satellite = Optus D1 160E
->->->-> Transponder = 12483 MHz, H/L
->->->-> DiSEqC Mode = Off
->->->-> LNB Type = Single Oscillator
->->->-> LNB Oscillators = 10750 Mhz
->->->-> Tone 22 kHz = Off

 

 

HairyScot

181 posts

Master Geek


  #2660195 20-Feb-2021 20:12
Send private message

Thanks, that's got it sorted.

 

I had picked the wrong transponder setting.

Spyware
2966 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2660196 20-Feb-2021 20:17
Send private message

Now study the substandard SD images from the compressed to buggery mpoeg2 streams.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



Linux
8934 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2660199 20-Feb-2021 20:22
Send private message

SD Freeview is shocking! That is why I have VodafoneTV

snnet
1333 posts

Uber Geek


  #2660202 20-Feb-2021 20:34
Send private message

Yes, not the best quality, but for some there is no other option if they don't want to pay Sky - I have clients who can only get satellite and their broadband caps at 1Mbit (remember when that used to be heaps for residential??) - not sure they'll go for Starlink but could put that to them I guess

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 