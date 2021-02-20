I have a Sky satellite dish with twin LNBs. Since we now only have one Sky box I thought I'd use the second LNB to getFreeview on our Samsung QA55Q6FNA,

After scrolling through the list of 81 satellites and deselecting all but Optus D1 I eventually got a list of 10 channels - all of them versions of TV1.

Then I spotted something called Freeview SAT which gave me a list of 16 channels, but unfortunately when I try to use them I get a "No signal" banner.

I'm obviously missing something, but I have no idea what.

Any info or advice would be greatly appreciated.