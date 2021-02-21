I am also looking at this as our smart TV doesn't have all the apps. I am not great at the whole technology thing but if someone could explain the difference between this SmartVU11 and the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick and the pros and cons? Google searching is making me more confused

I think I have figured to rule a Chromecast out as I don't want something that I have to stream from my laptop of phone (which is what I have gathered this is) and want it to basically function like a SmartTV app. Our current TV only has Youtube, Netflix and Neon as it is old but would like Disney+, Sky/Spark sport and the NBA app would be great too. Our TV can access Freeview on demand but not live TV streams - that is nice to have as our aerial is old but not a necessity.

Thank you in advance for help :)

Buy the Xiaomi TV Stick Media Player Portable Streaming 1080P resolution ,... ( PFJ4098EU ) online - PBTech.co.nz

Buy the DishTV SmartVu V11 4K Android 10 TV Streaming Dongle -- Chromecast... ( SV11 ) online - PBTech.co.nz - although I noticed this is on special at The Warehouse for $99 for the next few days