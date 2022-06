Hello. (sorry if this is a duplicate post - i cant see / search / find for my own post)

Ive got a T2200 for many years however ive not used it with my IPAD.

ive downloaded the app on my IPAD - aerialBox/satBox Remote Contro‪l‬

I can see the remote, I can see the TV schedule and other minor things.

However when i try to see what ive recorded, i acnt - it says streaming is not enabled (or something).

How do i enable streaming ? my Modem is :- Spark modem HG659b (if thats a factor).